BREAKING NEWS: Advocaat leaves Sunderland

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of head coach Dick Advocaat following Saturday's Premier League draw with West Ham.

The experienced Dutchman took over at the Stadium of Light in March tasked with guiding the club to Premier League safety - a feat he managed with a game to spare.

Having then confirmed he would, as intended, retire to spend time with his family he was persuaded to perform a u-turn and agreed a one-year contract after reportedly being handed assurances about the club's summer transfer budget.

The likes of Jeremain Lens, Yann M'Vila and Fabio Borini moved to Wearside but Advocaat regularly voiced his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of quality in the squad.

His concerns appeared to be vindicated as Sunderland opened the season without a win in their opening eight Premier League games and also suffered a demoralising 4-1 home thrashing by Manchester City in the League Cup.

Advocaat was frequently asked about his future and maintained he was the best man for the job and that he would step aside if he felt that was no longer the case.

Sunderland will now begin the search for their sixth manager in four years. Sam Allardyce, a former Sunderland player, Nigel Pearson and Burnley boss Sean Dyche are the early favourites.