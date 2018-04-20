BREAKING NEWS: Aguero out for the season - Guardiola

Sergio Aguero will not play again for Manchester City this season and will now focus upon recovering in time for Argentina's World Cup campaign, his club manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Aguero underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee in Barcelona earlier this week after he failed to fully recover from a heavy challenge by Ashley Young in City's 3-2 derby defeat against Manchester United.

United's shock 1-0 loss to West Brom last weekend meant City wrapped up the Premier League title with five matches to spare and Aguero, who was named in the PFA Team of the Year, will not feature again at the Etihad Stadium until 2018-19.

Asked whether the 29-year-old's season was over, Guardiola told a news conference: "Here, yeah. It is four or five weeks. Hopefully we are going to try for him to be ready for the World Cup.

"He is in Barcelona right now for the first part of the rehabilitation."