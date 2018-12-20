BREAKING NEWS: Alex Sandro signs Juventus contract until 2023

Alex Sandro has signed a new Juventus contract running to 2023, ending speculation he could leave the Serie A champions for a Premier League club.

Brazil international Sandro has been linked to sides including Chelsea and Manchester United, but instead confirmed he will be staying in Turin.

The 27-year-old has developed into one of the world's top left-backs since joining Juve from Porto in 2015 and he will now spend the foreseeable future with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Sandro has won domestic doubles in each of his three seasons at Juve, who are on track to defend their Serie A crown for the eighth year in a row.