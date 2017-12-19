BREAKING NEWS: Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
After Barcelona director Guillermo Amor suggested the club could have contacted Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid have contacted FIFA.
Atletico Madrid have reported Barcelona to FIFA over their alleged pursuit of star striker Antoine Griezmann, world football's governing body has confirmed.
