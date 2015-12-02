BREAKING NEWS: Cadiz to report Real Madrid over Cheryshev selection
Cadiz will report Real Madrid to the Royal Spanish Football Federation for the selection of Denis Cheryshev in Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie.
Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino has confirmed that the Segunda Division B club will report Real Madrid to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over their selection of Denis Cheryshev in Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie.
Rafael Benitez's side won the last-32 tie 3-1, with Cheryshev opening the scoring, but reports broke during the match that the Russian midfielder should have been serving a one-match suspension.
He collected three bookings while on loan at Villarreal during last season's competition, including one in the second leg of a semi-final defeat against Barcelona.
That triggered a one-match suspension that is yet to be served, although, speaking after the match, Benitez said "the club had no idea that Cheryshev was ineligible to play".
