BREAKING NEWS: Cadiz to report Real Madrid over Cheryshev selection

Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino has confirmed that the Segunda Division B club will report Real Madrid to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over their selection of Denis Cheryshev in Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie.

Rafael Benitez's side won the last-32 tie 3-1, with Cheryshev opening the scoring, but reports broke during the match that the Russian midfielder should have been serving a one-match suspension.

He collected three bookings while on loan at Villarreal during last season's competition, including one in the second leg of a semi-final defeat against Barcelona.

That triggered a one-match suspension that is yet to be served, although, speaking after the match, Benitez said "the club had no idea that Cheryshev was ineligible to play".