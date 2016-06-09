BREAKING NEWS: Carrick signs new Manchester United contract

Michael Carrick has signed a new deal that will see him remain at Manchester United until the end of the 2016-17 season, the club have confirmed.

Carrick's previous contract was due to expire this month, but, following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager, he has signed a one-year extension.

The 34-year-old is looking forward to continuing his distinguished career at Old Trafford and making the most of the opportunity to work under Mourinho, who is recognised as one of the best managers in the game.

"This great club has been a part of my life for the past 10 years, so I am delighted that this incredible journey is continuing," Carrick said in a statement.

"It's great to have the opportunity to work under Jose Mourinho, who has achieved so much during his managerial career.

"I would like to thank the fans for their unwavering support. Winning the FA Cup was a special moment and, hopefully, we can go on to win more trophies in the future."

Mourinho hailed Carrick's midfield intelligence and believes his knowledge of United can be of assistance in his debut season at the helm.

"Michael is a very intelligent midfielder and a great reader of the game. I am pleased that he will be extending his contract," the Portuguese said.

"His form this year shows his ability and his enjoyment of the game are as strong as ever. Michael has a wealth of experience from his many years at the club and that knowledge will be invaluable to me. I am really looking forward to working with him."