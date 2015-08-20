BREAKING NEWS: City land Otamendi

Manchester City have completed the signing of Valencia centre-back Nicolas Otamendi.

Argentina defender Otamendi moves to the Etihad Stadium on an five-year deal, and leaves the Mestalla for an undisclosed fee after just one full season in La Liga.

Otamendi - a World Cup runner-up - had been linked with a move to City's rivals Manchester United throughout the transfer window, but a move to Old Trafford never materialised.

The 27-year-old, who won three Primeira Liga titles and the UEFA Europa League during a four-year spell with Porto, impressed at Valencia last season and helped the club return to the Champions League via a fourth-placed finish.

Otamendi's arrival was thought to be dependent on City allowing Eliaquim Mangala to move to Spain on a temporary deal, but the France international will not be moving to Spain.

"I am here to give my best, to fight game by game and push City to the highest peaks for as long as possible, and I wish we will be able to win several cups and titles." Otamendi told the club's official website.



"That’s the most important. To be here inside a club that looks so wonderful from the outside is a dream."

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said: "Nicolas Otamendi was arguably the best defender in La Liga last season and so naturally I'm delighted to have added a player of his quality.

"He is an established international for one of the best nations in world football and I have no doubt that he has the right mentality to fit into a squad where he will find many familiar faces, including Eliaquim and Fernando who he played alongside in Portugal.

"As a footballer, Nicolas has all of the qualities to be a success in the Premier League – he's strong, he's excellent in the tackle and he's very good technically.

"I am sure he will become another Argentine player our fans will enjoy watching."