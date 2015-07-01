BREAKING NEWS: Coates completes permanent Sunderland switch

Sebastian Coates has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Sunderland, signing a four-year deal.

The Uruguay international defender made just six Premier League appearances in his four years at Anfield and spent last season on loan at Sunderland, where he has now become head coach Dick Advocaat's first signing.

Coates, 24, helped to safeguard Sunderland's top-flight status and has been rewarded with the chance to become established in English football following a serious knee injury that hampered his time at Liverpool.

"Sebastian was an important part of the team under Dick last season and we are delighted that he has joined us on a permanent basis," Sunderland's sporting director Lee Congerton told the club's official website.

"He has Premier League experience, which is important and, after spending last season on loan with us, he will be able to settle into the team very quickly."

Advocaat, meanwhile, has confirmed his backroom staff after he was persuaded to stay on following his successful nine-game spell in charge at the end of last term.

The Dutchman will be supported by assistant head coach Zeljko Petrovic and first-team coach Paul Bracewell, both of whom were part of Advocaat's team last season.