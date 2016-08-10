BREAKING NEWS: Everton complete Williams signing

Everton have announced the signing of centre-back Ashley Williams from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

The Wales international has signed a three-year deal with Ronald Koeman's side, who are reported to have paid a free in the region of £12million.

"I've had eight great years at Swansea and, for me, the new challenge was something I felt I needed, so I'm delighted to have joined Everton," Williams, who was captain at Swansea, told Everton's official website.

"Everton is a great club with an unbelievable manager - a world legend in football - and I believe the club is going in the right direction. This is something I wanted to be a part of."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins admitted that they reluctantly accepted Everton's renewed bid when it became clear Williams wanted to leave.

"We are disappointed to lose Ashley. It is definitely not something we wanted to happen," he told the club's website.

"But having turned down Everton's initial offer, Ashley expressed his desire for a new challenge at this time of his career.

"Taking into account the excellent service Ashley has given this football club over the last eight years, including as club captain, we reluctantly agreed to his request to join Everton after they made an improved offer.

"It goes without saying that we wish him the very best with his new challenge and thank him for his services."

Williams joins Everton a day after fellow centre-back John Stones left Goodison Park for Manchester City, for a fee reported to be close to £50m.

Having joined Swansea from Stockport County in 2008, he helped Swansea achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2011 before going on to win the League Cup two years later.