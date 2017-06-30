BREAKING NEWS: Fabio Borini completes shock AC Milan move

Fabio Borini has completed his move to AC Milan from Sunderland on loan with an obligation to purchase.

The forward's switch to San Siro was confirmed on Friday as he signed the contract in a Facebook live video.

Borini is Milan's fifth signing ahead of the 2017-18 season, following the arrivals of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.

The 26-year-old's switch to the Serie A heavyweights comes as a surprise after he only scored twice in 24 Premier League appearances as Sunderland finished bottom last season and suffered relegation to the Championship.

Fabio Borini is undergoing his medicalsVisite mediche per June 29, 2017

Borini joined Sunderland from Liverpool in 2015, having previously spent a spell on loan at the Stadium of Light in 2013-14. He has also represented Chelsea, Swansea City, Parma and Roma.

He has one Italy cap, which he received in 2012.

Milan are also closing in on the signing of Atalanta defender Andrea Conti and have been strongly linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu.