Fred agrees Manchester United switch

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazil midfielder Fred.

With Michael Carrick retiring and uncertainty over Marouane Fellaini's future in Manchester, United have turned to the 25-year-old in a deal that it is reported will be worth £52million.

A brief statement released on United's official website read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos.

"A further announcement will be made in due course."

Fred – who came off the bench in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup warm-up win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday – was linked with record-breaking Premier League champions Manchester City in January.

A 2013 arrival from Brazil's Internacional, Fred helped Ukrainian giants Shakhtar to three league titles, while amassing 155 appearances and 15 goals.

He is set to be joined by Porto full-back Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford, where Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti have emerged as reported targets.