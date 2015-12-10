BREAKING NEWS: Galloway signs new Everton deal

Everton defender Brendan Galloway has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

The 19-year-old signed an initial deal until 2019 when he joined from Milton Keynes Dons last year but his new terms will keep him at Goodison Park until 2020.

Galloway has stepped in at left-back for Roberto Martinez this term, due to injuries to Leighton Baines and Bryan Oviedo, with his impressive form earning an England Under-21 call-up.

"I'm really happy to commit my future here," Galloway told Everton's official website.

"This is a club that has got so much young talent and is moving forward. It's great to be able to commit to being a part of that.

"My family came up to watch me sign so it was nice to have them around. They have been with me all the way."

Galloway is now set to face increased competition for his place, with England full-back Baines making his return from a long-term ankle problem in Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Having started all but two of Everton's 15 Premier League games this term, Martinez paid tribute to Gallloway's development.

"Brendan arrived at the football club with a very clear development path in front of him but the reality is that he has surpassed that," added the Spaniard.

"Then he joined the first-team environment and he has developed into an important player and a very good performer. At Everton we will always reward those who deserve it.

"This is another step forward. He is still a young man but one with a fantastic personality. This is a day for him to celebrate with his family, but also one for everyone connected with Everton to recognise a young man who has come through and done so well."