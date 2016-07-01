BREAKING NEWS: Ibrahimovic completes Manchester United move

Manchester United have finalised the signing of free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede arrives in the Premier League having won four straight Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and departed as the club's highest scorer with 156 goals in just four seasons.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old announced his next move would take him to Old Trafford and United have now confirmed the capture of the superstar forward, although the length of contract has not been disclosed.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester United and am looking forward to playing in the Premier League," he said in a statement on United's official website.

"It goes without saying that I cannot wait to work with Jose Mourinho once again.

"He is a fantastic manager and I am ready for this new and exciting challenge. I have thoroughly enjoyed my career so far and have some great memories.

"I am now ready to create more special memories in England."

New United boss Jose Mourinho said: "Zlatan needs no introduction.

"The statistics speak for themselves. Ibra is one of the best strikers in the world and a player who always gives 100 per cent.

"He has won the most important league championships in the world of football, now he has the opportunity to play in the best league in the world and I know he will grasp this opportunity and will work hard to help the team win titles.

"I am certain that his talent will delight fans at Old Trafford next season and that his experience will be invaluable in helping to develop the younger players in the squad."

Ibrahimovic and Mourinho previously worked together at Inter when they won the Serie A title in 2008-09.

The striker departed for Barcelona following that campaign, missing out on a treble with the Nerazzurri and enduring a difficult season under Pep Guardiola – though he still helped claim the Liga title.

Ibrahimovic, who retired from international duty as Sweden failed to make it out of their group at Euro 2016, did not see eye-to-eye with Guardiola and will go up against him once more, with the Spaniard now in charge at cross-town rivals Manchester City.

He has won league titles in nine of the last 10 seasons, with domestic championships at Ajax and AC Milan included.

A central role in United's frontline will be expected for the outspoken attacker, despite entering the latter stages of his career.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford provide exciting depth, but Wayne Rooney's future is uncertain under Mourinho having transitioned to a midfield role under Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic is United's second major addition of the off-season following Eric Bailly's switch from Villarreal for a fee reported to be approximately £30million.

United, meanwhile, also confirmed on Friday that goalkeeper Victor Valdes and Nick Powell have been released.