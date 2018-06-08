BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Can departure

Emre Can will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and made 167 appearances – the last of which came in last month's 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Juventus have long been linked with the 24-year-old defensive midfielder and he was reported to have agreed a four-year deal with the Serie A champions earlier this week.

Liverpool have already moved to bolster their central midfield options, with Fabinho arriving from Monaco for £43.6million.

Naby Keita will complete his agreed £52.75m transfer from RB Leipzig on July 1, while Lyon issued a statement earlier on Friday to deny reports their forward Nabil Fekir was on the verge of moving to Anfield in another big-money switch.

Emre Can and Jon Flanagan will both leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.Our full retained list: Everybody at thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future. June 8, 2018

The other notable name on to be released by Liverpool is defender Jon Flanagan.

A product of the club's academy, Flanagan starred in the Reds side that finished as Premier League runners up to Manchester City in 2013-14 and earned his maiden England cap in a friendly against Ecuador before the 2014 World Cup.

However, injury has since hindered the 25-year-old's progress and he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in an incident in December 2017.