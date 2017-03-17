BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters
The next challenge in Manchester United's Europa League campaign comes in the form of Anderlecht.
Manchester United will face Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Jose Mourinho's side beat Rostov 1-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday, with Juan Mata's goal seeing off the Russian Premier League side 2-1 on aggregate.
Anderlecht, winners of the competition under its former guise of the UEFA Cup in 1983, are top of the Belgian Pro League and won 1-0 home and away against Apoel Nicosia in the last 16.
