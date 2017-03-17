BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters

Manchester United will face Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho's side beat Rostov 1-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday, with Juan Mata's goal seeing off the Russian Premier League side 2-1 on aggregate.

Anderlecht, winners of the competition under its former guise of the UEFA Cup in 1983, are top of the Belgian Pro League and won 1-0 home and away against Apoel Nicosia in the last 16.