BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
Michael Carrick has issued a statement to explain his current absence for Man United side came after discovering an "irregular hear rhythm".
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has revealed he underwent a procedure to resolve an "irregular heart rhythm" after feeling unwell during September's EFL Cup tie against Burton Albion.
