BREAKING NEWS: Martial agrees new Man United contract

Manchester United have secured the services of Anthony Martial until June 2024 after the French attacker signed a new contract.

The five-and-a-half-year deal, which contains an option to extend the contract by a further year, comes amid a season that has seen Martial in excellent form.

He has scored eight goals from 13 Premier League starts, making a notable improvement after finding himself in and out of the side last term and the year before.

Friday's announcement highlights a vast improvement in things behind the scenes between United and Martial, as the winger was reported to have rejected a new contract in October.

United triggered a one-year extension in December to avoid the possibility of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season, but his agent was "pessimistic" about finding a long-term agreement then.

It has been suggested the sacking of Jose Mourinho worked in United's favour in tying Martial down to a new contract, with the France international - still just 23 - now firmly committing his future to the club.