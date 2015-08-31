BREAKING NEWS: Martial leaves French squad to agree United deal
Anthony Martial has edged closer to completing his move to Manchester United, after leaving Clairefontaine on Monday.
Monaco striker Anthony Martial has left France's training camp at Clairefontaine to travel to Manchester United, where he is expected to agree a deal to sign for the Premier League club.
A statement from the French Football Federation read: "Anthony Martial arrived on Monday at 11:00 at the gathering of the France team at Clairefontaine. He requested permission from Didier Deschamps to travel to England to sign a contract with Manchester United.
"Given the exceptional circumstances, the coach has acceded to the request of the player. Anthony Martial left Clairefontaine on Monday at 12:00. He will return on Tuesday morning."
