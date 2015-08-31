BREAKING NEWS: Martial leaves French squad to agree United deal

Monaco striker Anthony Martial has left France's training camp at Clairefontaine to travel to Manchester United, where he is expected to agree a deal to sign for the Premier League club.

A statement from the French Football Federation read: "Anthony Martial arrived on Monday at 11:00 at the gathering of the France team at Clairefontaine. He requested permission from Didier Deschamps to travel to England to sign a contract with Manchester United.

"Given the exceptional circumstances, the coach has acceded to the request of the player. Anthony Martial left Clairefontaine on Monday at 12:00. He will return on Tuesday morning."