BREAKING NEWS: Messi out of Club World Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Barcelona's Club World Cup semi-final as a result of renal colic, the club have confirmed.

The Argentina international had been training as normal in Japan and was expected to line up from the start against Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in Yokohama.

The European champions stated earlier on Thursday that Messi is suffering from renal colic and will therefore sit out the game, while his involvement in the final or third-place play-off will be determined by his recovery.

Barca are already likely to be without Neymar against Guanzghou, with the Brazil star still short of full fitness despite returning to training this week following a groin injury.

The former Santos forward posted a picture from training with the caption "I'm back" but head coach Luis Enrique has already warned he will not take any unecessary risks over his fitness.

The winner of Barca's clash with Guangzhou will face River Plate in Sunday's final.