BREAKING NEWS: Mustafi finalises Arsenal move

Arsenal have completed the signing of Germany international defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has agreed a long-term contract after joining from Valencia for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old's transfer was confirmed on Tuesday, after manager Arsene Wenger announced following Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Watford that the completion of paperwork was the final hurdle to clear.

Wenger had been under pressure for a perceived lack of activity in the window, with Mustafi arriving to bolster a defence that has lost Per Mertesacker and Gabriel Paulista to injury.

The Frenchman said in an official club statement: "He is at the right age. He has good experience. He is a very focused player who can play with the ball as well.

"We have taken a great player but have prepared well for the future."

Mustafi made 64 LaLiga appearances in two years at Valencia after moving from Sampdoria, who he joined from Premier League side Everton in 2009 after failing to make a senior appearance for the club.

The centre-back is Arsenal's sixth singing of the transfer window and his arrival comes on the same day as that of Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna.

Mustafi was part of the Germany's World Cup-winning squad in 2014 and also featured in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

His debut could come on September 10 when Arsenal host Southampton at Emirates Stadium.

The arrival of Mustafi was preceded by news of Calum Chambers season-long loan to Middlesbrough.