BREAKING NEWS: Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
The French Football Federation has received Neymar's transfer documentation, meaning he could be cleared for his PSG debut on Sunday.
Neymar could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Guingamp on Sunday after the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed it has been sent his transfer certificate.
