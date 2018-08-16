BREAKING NEWS: PSG snap up Kehrer from Schalke

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke, the Ligue 1 champions have confirmed.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes, committing himself to PSG until June 30, 2023.

Neither club has disclosed the transfer fee paid for Kehrer, who will wear number four for Thomas Tuchel's side, but reports suggest the Germany Under-21 international cost €37million.

"It is with a lot of emotions and ambitions that I join Paris Saint-Germain," he told his new club's official website.

"Throughout Europe, the strength and attractiveness of the Parisian project are known to all. Nowhere else could I imagine finding a better club to continue my progress and achieve my goals.

"I am going to meet team-mates here of an extraordinary level and a coach who has done a very good job in Germany these last years.

"They will all will bring me a lot and I also hope to quickly bring them my qualities. I am also eager to discover the Parc des Princes, one of the legendary stadiums of European football."