BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid agree Courtois deal

Real Madrid have agreed terms with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on a six-year deal, with Mateo Kovacic set to go the other way on loan.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois has long been a reported target for the European champions and he will leave Stamford Bridge subject to the completion of a medical on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had entered the final year of his deal at the Premier League club and made no secret of his desire to move to the Spanish capital, the home of his children and where he previously spent three seasons with Atletico Madrid.

In return, Julen Lopetegui's side have sanctioned a one-season loan spell at Chelsea for wantaway midfielder Kovacic, who is yet to fully settle at the Santiago Bernabeu.