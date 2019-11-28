Trending

Mateo Kovacic News and Features

Date of birth: May 6, 1994
Instagram: @mateokovacic8
Club(s): Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea
Country: Croatia
Signing fee: £40million

Born in Austria, he moved to Croatia so he could join Dinamo Zagreb when he was 13. Signed for Inter Milan in January 2013 and after three consistent campaigns Real Madrid recruited him for £26.4million. Won La Liga with Real in 2017 and since switching to Chelsea, initially on loan, he has lifted the Europa League. Was an unused substitute when France beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

Latest about Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea v Sheffield United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

Chelsea come from behind for comfortable win over Sheffield United

By PA Staff

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setback

By PA Staff

Frank Lampard names Mateo Kovacic as only Chelsea player who performed well against Bayern Munich

By Tom Seymour

Bayern Munich Frank Lampard singled out Mateo Kovacic for praise on what was a sorry night for Chelsea in the Champions League.

Mateo Kovacic explains why Frank Lampard is “similar” to Zinedine Zidane – and why he’s working out better than Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Chelsea The Croatian midfielder tells FourFourTwo that playing for Lampard is far more enjoyable than under his predecessor

In the mag: Mourinho vs the World! Plus Mané, Mendy, Kovacic, Iniesta, Rio, Baptista, EFL old boys and more

FourFourTwo Get your hands on the March 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Friday February 7

Mateo Kovacic picks out key area where Chelsea need to improve

By Greg Lea

Ansu Fati youngest Champions League goalscorer

Ansu Fati becomes youngest Champions League goalscorer – but what happened to the others?

By Alex Reid

UEFA Champions League Barcelona's prodigy has done it, aged 17 years, one month and 10 days. These teenagers all netted goals in Europe’s top club competition post-1992, but how they did fare after?

Ferguson urges Everton players to use Chelsea victory as template

By FourFourTwo Staff

Richarlison’s Ferguson-esque header helps Everton caretaker to winning start

By FourFourTwo Staff

Frank Lampard keen to get Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic among the goals

By FourFourTwo Staff

