BREAKING NEWS: Solanke leaves Liverpool for Bournemouth

Solanke leaves Liverpool for Bournemouth
England Under-20 World Cup winner Dominic Solanke joined Liverpool from Chelsea 18 months ago but struggled for first-team opportunities.
Dominic Solanke has joined Bournemouth from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, reported to be worth in the region of £19million.
The 21-year-old, who was strongly linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace earlier this week, has signed a long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.
Solanke won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament when England won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017, exploits that preceded his move from Chelsea to Liverpool.
But the striker struggled for first-team opportunities at Anfield, with 16 of his 21 Premier League appearances coming from the bench during 2017-18.
He scored his solitary top-flight goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of last season before fitness problems took a toll in his second campaign with the Reds.
