BREAKING NEWS: Sunderland seal £5.5m double swoop for McNair and Love

Sunderland have completed the signings of Paddy McNair and Donald Love from Manchester United for a combined fee of £5.5million.

The defensive duo have signed four-year contracts at the Stadium of Light to reunite with former United boss David Moyes, who succeeded Sam Allardyce as manager in July.

"Sunderland AFC have completed the double signing of Paddy McNair and Donald Love from Manchester United for a fee of £5.5 million," the club confirmed in a statement.

"The versatile 21-year-olds have both put pen-to-paper on four-year deals and become David Moyes’ second and third signings as Sunderland manager."

Moyes told the club's website: "Paddy is a young, athletic player who is improving all the time. He has experience for Northern Ireland and we want to bring as many international players to the club as we can.

"Donald comes highly recommended and is another young player who I hope can develop and improve here.

"I want to add some young players to the squad as well as some senior players and both of them have got really good potential and the opportunity to improve.

"I want to bring in players who are here for the long-term as well as the short and hopefully these two are here for the long-term."

McNair made his United debut in the 2-1 win over West Ham in September 2014, and went on to make a total of 24 Premier League appearances under Louis van Gaal.

After making two appearances in Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 campaign, the 21-year-old was reportedly among a group of senior players who were told by new United boss Jose Mourinho that they would not be in his plans.

Love, also 21, made one league appearance for United last season, coming on as a first-half substitute against his new club in a 2-1 defeat in February.

The duo are Moyes' second and third signings of the transfer window, following the £8million arrival of Papy Djilobodji from Chelsea.