BREAKING NEWS: United to take up option on Ibrahimovic extension

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Manchester United will take up the option to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic's deal by an extra year until 2018.

The Sweden great moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer in the close-season after four successful and trophy-laden seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, during which time he became the club's record goal scorer.

Ibrahimovic, 35, initially penned a one-year contract with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months, a clause that manager Mourinho says United plan to exercise.