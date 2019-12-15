Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester are keeping their feet on the ground

Boss Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester to keep their progress in perspective after their title hopes suffered a hit.

Norwich ended the Foxes’ eight-game winning run with a 1-1 draw on Saturday to leave them 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It was the first time Rodgers’ side had dropped points since their late 2-1 defeat at Anfield in October.

They remain second and travel to Manchester City next Saturday before hosting Liverpool on Boxing Day and Rodgers wants Leicester to remain calm.

“That’s our mantra anyway because you can’t control what Liverpool or any other team do,” he said, with the Foxes also facing Everton in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

“We are a team that’s been developing over this last nine, 10 months from a mid-table position and now people are talking about challenging for titles.

“For us our feet are very firmly on the ground and the players have been absolutely amazing.

“We will look at today and see where we can be better and improve but they have given everything. They gave everything, it just wasn’t enough.”

Tim Krul’s own goal, when he turned in Jamie Vardy’s header, earned Leicester a point after Teemu Pukki’s opener.

Norwich, who sit 19th, deserved their point but, after becoming the first team to take something from the King Power Stadium since the opening day of the season, boss Daniel Farke feels Leicester will recover quickly.

He said: “They’re experienced enough and Brendan too. They know they have to play game after game and it’s not like you are thinking about what will happen in seven days.

“They were aware we could be a threat and also I don’t think it’ll affect their self-confidence.”

But after being inconsistent this season – beating Manchester City but losing at home to Watford – Farke knows his side need to replicate their latest performance.

“Yes, but each game is different and you have to be good at different tasks,” he said.

“If we show this commitment and performance we’re capable of winning many points but you can’t compare the games, the next game against Wolves is completely different again.

“We have to be switched on and can’t just say, ‘OK, we’ll press a button and it’ll be the same performance’ – we have to be prepared for other topics and tasks. This is why it’s so difficult to play every week at this level.”