Brentford short of players for visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City

Brentford will be shorthanded for the visit of Manchester City on Wednesday night as injuries, illness and suspension bite.

Bryan Mbeumo and Rico Henry have joined an injury list which already includes Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva.

Vitaly Janelt is out with Covid-19 while Mads Bech Sorensen, who is recovering from the virus, is a doubt, with Thomas Frank indicating he would be on the bench at best. Christian Norgaard is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season.

Kyle Walker, Rodri and John Stones could again be doubtful for City.

England full-back Walker has not been fit enough to feature in City’s last three matchday squads.

Rodri and Stones also missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester for unspecified reasons, although the latter was reportedly injured.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Bech Sorenson, Peart-Harris.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand, Kayky, Mbete.