Bresciano calls time on his Australia career

There had been plenty of speculation Bresciano would bring down the curtain on a distinguished career with Australia after playing a part in last month's historic Asian Cup triumph.

And there were no surprises when the 35-year-old - best known for his match-winning goal against Uruguay in 2005 that helped Australia qualify for the 2006 World Cup - made the announcement on Wednesday.

Bresciano bows out of international football having played at three World Cups, three Asian Cups and two Confederation Cups since making his debut in a 1-0 win over France in 2001.

"It is with an element of sadness but a lot of pride that I have decided to retire from the Socceroos," Bresciano said in a statement.

"Playing for my country in the sport I love has been an amazing experience and something I have cherished but never taken for granted.

"I have been fortunate enough to wear the Socceroo shirt at every major football tournament, meet some tremendous people, shared the highs and lows with some great players, and capped it all off by helping us win the 2015 Asian Cup.

"It has been an unforgettable journey with a lot of positive memories but I feel it is time to let this fantastic group of young players continue to take the Socceroos forward."