Bresciano fit to start Australia opener

Bresciano's preparations for a third World Cup finals appearance have been affected by an ongoing back problem but the 34-year-old has always maintained he would be ready for the clash against Chile in Cuiaba and was given the green light by Australia coach Ange Postecoglou on Thursday.

Postecoglou confirmed he had 'no doubt' about Bresciano's ability to play in Australia's opening match of Group B.

"Bresciano is ready to go, there is no doubt about that," Postecoglou said.

As one of the most experienced members of Postecoglou's 23-man squad, Bresciano will be vital to Australia's slim chances of reaching the round of 16 in Brazil.

Up against Chile, the Netherlands and reigning champions Spain in Group B, most experts believe Australia will be lucky to score a goal in Brazil, let alone win a game.

But in Bresciano - who plies his trade with Al Gharafa in Qatar - Postecoglou's side have a player who can control possession and open up tightly-packed defences, and Australia will hope the former Palermo and Parma midfielder can provide a calming influence on their young team.

Australia completed their acclimatisation training session at Cuiaba's Arena Pantanal on Thursday and captain Mile Jedinak agreed with Postecoglou that they are 'ready to go'.

"We've been preparing very well and working hard as a group," the Crystal Palace midfielder said.

"We've come together as one as a group. We'll all be ready to go tomorrow."