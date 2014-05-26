Bridcutt promises to deliver for Sunderland

Head coach Gus Poyet signed Bridcutt in the January transfer window, reuniting the Uruguayan boss with a player he had managed previously at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Bridcutt made 12 Premier League appearances in the second half of the season, but was largely overlooked in favour of Lee Cattermole as Sunderland successfully staved off the threat of relegation.

The Scotland international believes he is capable of producing more at the Stadium of Light, and cites a three-month injury absence at the start of last season, as well as the birth of his son, as reasons for why he is yet to fully find his stride on Wearside.

"Without a doubt, I still need to show my best form here,"Bridcutt told the Shields Gazette. "The season was hard for me.

"Even going back to when I was at Brighton, it was difficult because I was coming back from injury.

"Then it was stop-start when I got here with the cup runs, not being in the team, and a lot happened off the pitch with my family.

"It's tested me, and I've come through it. Now I'm just looking forward to next season.

"With the games I've played, I've done well, but I know I can do better. With a good pre-season, with all the lads and Gus, I want to be flying next season."