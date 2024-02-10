Brighton agree £16m summer transfer for 'young and exciting' Ghanaian winger

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a £16 million deal to sign Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman from Danish club FC Nordsjalland.

Osman will join the Seagulls in the summer transfer window and will sign on a five-year deal until 2029.

"He's a young and exciting prospect, but for now it's important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjalland, where he is enjoying a good season," the club's technical Director David Weir said in a statement.

"Once the current season is over and he's had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England."

Osman, who is 19 years old, has four goals and five assists for Nordsjalland in 29 appearances this season.

The Seagulls have not released any details of the fee, but local media report that the south coast club will pay around £16m for the teenage winger.

Osman joined Nordsjalland from Ghana's Right to Dream academy in January 2023, following the same pathway to Albion that was taken by Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra.

The winger was also linked with a move to West Ham, but has ultimately joined a club with an elite track record for youth development in recent years.

Brighton travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

