WATCH: De Zerbi's classy gesture with Alexis Mac Allister after Brighton draw vs Liverpool

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi urged Seagulls supporters to applaud their former player Alexis Mac Allister in a classy gesture following Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Mac Allister made 112 appearances and scored 20 goals for Brighton in a successful spell at the club after signing from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and was one of the club's most popular players during that time.

The midfielder became even more of a hero after playing an important part in Argentina's World Cup win last December and the trophy was on show at the Amex in January ahead of Brighton's 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Sunday's Premier League clash saw him return to the south coast club for the first time since his summer move to Liverpool for an initial £35 million and he was given warm applause by the home fans before kick-off.

The 24-year-old was dispossessed as Brighton took the lead through Simon Adingra after 20 minutes and is still adapting to his new role with the Reds.

But he showed plenty of bright touches as well in an entertaining encounter which saw Liverpool go 2-1 in front following a Mohamed Salah double and then have to settle for a point after Lewis Dunk's equaliser 11 minutes from time.

This is such a lovely moment of respect, gratitude and appreciation from all involved: Roberto De Zerbi, Alexis Mac Allister and the Brighton supporters.A nod to the shared memories and experiences, struggles and successes 💙pic.twitter.com/ORg5ASwAbeOctober 8, 2023 See more

And after the match, De Zerbi put his arm around the player, took him towards the Brighton fans and pointed at him in a signal for them to applaud the Argentine, which they duly did.

Mac Allister clapped as well and waved to the crowd in emotional scenes.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manaher Jurgen Klopp defended the Argentine midfielder following his error in the lead-up to Brighton's opening goal.

"The most difficult thing to do is to make a mistake against your old team and then come back in the game like he did," the German said.

And he added: "Mistakes happen."

