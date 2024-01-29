Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi emerges as favourite to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is the early frontrunner to replace Xavi and take over as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, according to Marca’s Luis Rojo.

After the Catalan giants lost an eight-goal thriller at home to Villareal to slip 11 points behind surprise La Liga leaders Girona, Xavi announced he would leave when the current campaign draws to a close, saying “the club needs a change of dynamic.”

Speculation immediately began over Xavi’s successor, with Arsenal managed initially Mikel Arteta linked with the job until he rubbished reports as “fake news” ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

🚨 Barcelona want to replace Xavi with Roberto De Zerbi.They believe the Brighton manager is the best option at this time.(Source: @Luis_F_Rojo) pic.twitter.com/q519F6dnoxJanuary 29, 2024 See more

De Zerbi has received various plaudits for the impact he has had at The Seagulls since he replaced Graham Potter and has been identified as a leading candidate for the Camp Nou hot seat.

The 44-year-old joined the Premier League outfit in September 2022 on a four-year deal and led Brighton to a sixth-place finish - which qualified them for the UEFA Europa League - in his first season at the helm.

It’s not only results that the Italian is revered for, but he also has an army of admirers for the fluent, attacking style of play with which his teams play.

Brighton are currently seventh in the Premier League and are through to the knockout phase of the Europa League after finishing top of their group.

More Barcelona stories

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel leaves door open for Barcelona move after Xavi news

Barcelona great expresses interest in taking over from Xavi in summer: 'You can't say no'