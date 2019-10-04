Brighton boosted by Solly March’s availability

Brighton will have Solly March back for the Premier League clash with Tottenham but will hand a late fitness test to Davy Propper.

Winger March is fit after missing Albion’s last two top-flight games with a thigh problem, while midfielder Propper remains doubtful having sat out last weekend’s loss at Chelsea because of a hamstring issue.

Shane Duffy (calf), Bernardo (knock), Leandro Trossard (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls but Leon Balogun is available following a minor injury.

Tottenham are likely to play Moussa Sissoko at right-back.

The midfielder is set to fill in for the suspended Serge Aurier, having done so following the Ivory Coast international’s red card against Southampton last week.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and winger Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are still injured.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Alzate, Stephens, Gross, March, Mooy, Bissouma, Maupay, Button, Bong, Balogun, Schelotto, Baluta, Propper, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Dier, Alderwerield, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen, Skipp, Son, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Parrott, Ndombele, Walker-Peters.