Brighton robbed by 'disgraceful' VAR calls in Tottenham defeat, says Chris Sutton

Former Chelsea and Blackburn striker Chris Sutton says Brighton should be 'furious' after a number of 'disgraceful' decisions went against the Seagulls in their 2-1 to Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs took all three points thanks to a Harry Kane winner 11 minutes from time, but Brighton saw two goals chalked off by VAR for handball in the build-up and were also denied what looked like a clear penalty.

Speaking about the Seagulls on BT Sport, Sutton said: "The dominant team, as they have been all afternoon. I actually feel angry with what's happened. I'm not a Brighton fan.

"I think it's disgraceful, I really, really do. Was it not earlier in the season Howard Webb apologised to Brighton for VAR making an error? I think I covered that game as well.

"He'll be making another apology to [Roberto] De Zerbi. They have been miles ahead of Tottenham, I don't know what is going on there in terms of their brand of football."

And he added: "I don't think even the most ardent Spurs fans would think that this team based on performances have been good enough to qualify for the Champions League this season. If you're Brighton, you are furious."

The PGMOL did indeed apologise to the Seagulls earlier in the season after a Pervis Estupinan effort was incorrectly disallowed for offside in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in February.

Both Danny Welbeck and Karou Mitoma saw goals ruled out for handball in the build-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while there was not even a pitchside review of the incident which saw the Japanese forward go down under a challenge from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"There were a lot of situations very clear," De Zerbi said after the game. "You can take your opinion about this. My work is to give my players a clear idea of play."

Both De Zerbi and Spurs' interim manager Cristian Stellini were sent off following a confrontation in the second half.