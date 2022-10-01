Brighton's Leandro Trossard joins elite club with hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield
Brighton winger Leandro Trossard became only the third player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield
Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has joined at elite club following his hat-trick for the Seagulls against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
Trossard opened the scoring early on in Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge, before adding a second after 17 minutes.
And although Liverpool hit back with three goals in succession to turn the match around, the Belgian international was on hand to score the equaliser as he completed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining.
Trossard becomes only the third opposition player to score a hat-trick at Anfield in the Premier League.
Zimbabwean legend Peter Ndlovu hit three for Coventry City at Anfield in March 1995, while Arsenal's former Russian attacker Andrey Arshavin scored four in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool in April 2009.
Another ex-Arsenal player, Brazilian forward Julio Baptista, hit four for the Gunners in a League Cup clash at Anfield in January 2007.
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Opposition players to score a PL hat-trick at AnfieldPeter Ndlovu (Coventry, Mar 1995)Andrey Arshavin (Arsenal, Apr 2009)Leandro Trossard (Brighton, Oct 2022) pic.twitter.com/kpR4Y1mAcNOctober 1, 2022
Brighton stay fourth following their draw at Anfield, with Liverpool four points back in ninth place.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.