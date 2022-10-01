Brighton's Leandro Trossard joins elite club with hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has joined at elite club following his hat-trick for the Seagulls against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Trossard opened the scoring early on in Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge, before adding a second after 17 minutes.

And although Liverpool hit back with three goals in succession to turn the match around, the Belgian international was on hand to score the equaliser as he completed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining.

Trossard becomes only the third opposition player to score a hat-trick at Anfield in the Premier League.

Zimbabwean legend Peter Ndlovu hit three for Coventry City at Anfield in March 1995, while Arsenal's former Russian attacker Andrey Arshavin scored four in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool in April 2009.

Another ex-Arsenal player, Brazilian forward Julio Baptista, hit four for the Gunners in a League Cup clash at Anfield in January 2007.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Opposition players to score a PL hat-trick at Anfield
Peter Ndlovu (Coventry, Mar 1995)
Andrey Arshavin (Arsenal, Apr 2009)
Leandro Trossard (Brighton, Oct 2022)

Brighton stay fourth following their draw at Anfield, with Liverpool four points back in ninth place.