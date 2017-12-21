Brisbane Roar 1 Perth Glory 2: Keogh and Castro combine in late comeback

Andy Keogh and Diego Castro teamed up to devastating effect as Perth Glory scored twice in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and defeat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in the A-League on Thursday.

The Roar were in front late in the first half at Suncorp Stadium through Massimo Maccarone's sixth goal of the season and would have doubled their lead soon after the interval were it not for an errant offside flag denying the veteran his seventh.

Substitute Keogh netted the equaliser from Castro's pass and the roles were reversed two minutes later as Perth moved up to fourth, leaving their hosts second from bottom.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes before the break as Maccarone latched onto Fahid Ben Khalfallah's excellent lofted ball, jinked away from Jeremy Walker and finished into the bottom-right corner via a deflection.

Maccarone was fortunate to avoid punishment for simulation as he sought a penalty in first-half stoppage time, but he could count himself hard done by early in the second period when he slotted home only to be incorrectly denied by the assistant referee.

Perth lost goalkeeper Liam Reddy midway through the second half as he suffered a knock to the head diving bravely at the feet of two Roar attackers, and his replacement Nick Feely had a hand in the equaliser as a long punt caught out the Brisbane defence, Castro controlling beautifully and squaring for Keogh to tap home.

The pair combined again for the winner shortly afterwards as Keogh brought down Joseph Mills' diagonal ball and cut back for his strike partner to sweep home from inside the six-yard box to leave the Roar reeling.