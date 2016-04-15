Brisbane Roar 2 Melbourne Victory 1: Champions dethroned by McKay, Broich

Brisbane Roar staged a dramatic late comeback to beat 10-man Melbourne Victory 2-1 in their A-League elimination final on Friday.

Former Roar favourite Besart Berisha, controversially cleared to play after having a suspension overturned, looked to have won the game for defending champions Victory when he scored from a corner with four minutes to go.

But Brisbane stalwarts Matt McKay and Thomas Broich then struck in the space of two minutes to turn the match on its head and send John Aloisi's team through to semi-finals.

They will play Western Sydney Wanderers, in a re-match of the 2013-14 grand final, in the last four.

Victory had the better of the first half at Suncorp Stadium and created early half-chances that fell to Fahid Ben Khalfallah, Kosta Barbarouses, Gui Finkler and Carl Valeri.

Roar continued to struggle after the break, Oliver Bozanic's deflected effort close to breaking the deadlock for Victory in the 53rd minute.

The hosts began to enjoy more of the ball in the closing stages, drawing a series of late challenges from Victory that resulted in Jason Geria committing a second bookable offence with seven minutes to go.

Berisha looked to have returned to haunt his former club when he hooked home a loose ball from a corner to put the undermanned Victory 1-0 up with time running out.

Roar had other ideas, though, McKay meeting Dimitri Petratos' delivery from the right at the near post to equalise in the 88th minute.

Extra-time appeared to be looming before Broich crashed home a dramatic headed winner for the three-time champions.