Brouwers agrees Gladbach extension

Roel Brouwers will prolong his association with Borussia Monchengladbach into a ninth season after signing a one-year extension with the club.

Having moved to Monchengladbach in 2007, the 33-year-old has made 218 appearances and helped the side cement their place back in the upper reaches of the Bundesliga in recent campaigns.

Brouwers' deal was due to expire in June, but the club have moved to keep the experienced central defender within Lucien Favre's squad.

"Roel is a reliable person and has proved again this season he deserves a place in our team," said sporting director Max Eberl.

"He has earned this contract extension and we are delighted to have him here for next season."