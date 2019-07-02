Back to the drawing board as Manchester United see bid for midfielder rejected

Manchester United have seen their £31m bid for Bruno Fernandes rejected by Sporting CP, report Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his midfield after Ander Herrera's departure on a free transfer.

And the Norwegian has made Fernandes, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last term, one of his leading targets.

However, United have been dealt a blow after their opening offer for the Portugal international was reportedly turned down.

The Lisbon-based club hope to drive the price up by sparking an international bidding war.

United could return with a second proposal or may decide to turn their attention elsewhere.

