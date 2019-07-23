Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes admits he’s keen on move to England

The Old Trafford club have been strongly linked with a move for the Portugal international this summer after he scored 20 league goals during the 2018/19 campaign.

Fernandes dropped a big hint over his future as he prepared to travel with his team-mates to New York.

He told reporters: "I don't care about the market, I've talked about this many times.

"The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don't miss it.

"Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.

"I told him I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now.

"If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge."

