Buffon and De Rossi leave Italy squad

Gianluigi Buffon and Daniele De Rossi have left the Italy squad through injury ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Portugal in Geneva.

Goalkeeper Buffon was forced off at half-time during Friday's 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifying draw in Croatia and required 10 stitches after sustaining a nasty cut to his knee.

De Rossi, meanwhile, did not feature in Split and has now headed home after failing to shake off a knee problem.

The duo join Lorenzo De Silvestri in missing the meeting with Portugal, after the defender tore both the anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus in his right knee.

De Silvestri is expected to be sidelined for six to eight months.