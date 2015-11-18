Buffon a doubt for Milan clash

Juventus could be without goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for Saturday's clash with AC Milan after he picked up a thigh problem playing for Italy.

The defending Serie A champions welcome Sinisa Mihajlovic's side to Turin knowing victory will take them above their opponents and continue their recovery following a poor start to the season.

However, they could be without a host of first-team members for the clash, with Buffon heading that list after he was substituted after 69 minutes of Italy's 2-2 draw with Romania.

"Gigi Buffon complained of flexor muscle fatigue in their right thighs following matches with their respective countries," the club said. "The goalkeeper will undergo medical tests to determine his availability for Saturday’s contest against the Rossoneri."

He could be joined on the sidelines by Stephan Lichtsteiner, Martin Caceres (both thigh) and Mario Mandzukic (ankle).

A statement added: "Lichsteiner's condition will be monitored again tomorrow after receiving therapy today. Tests await Mario Mandzukic too after the forward sprained his left ankle during Croatia’s win over Russia.

"Martin Caceres was substituted during Uruguay’s 3-0 win against Chile last night after feeling pain in the flexor muscle of his right thigh and will undergo an MRI scan before returning to Italy."