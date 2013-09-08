Buffon dreams of second World Cup triumph

The Juventus goalkeeper is just one cap behind current record holder Fabio Cannavaro and will go level with him when Italy meet Czech Republic in Turin on Tuesday.

Buffon admitted that emulating the achievement of his former team-mate would be a high point in his career.

The 35-year-old made his national team debut in 1997 and revealed his pride at representing his country.

"Catching Cannavaro’s record means a lot of time has passed, as I've been in the national team for 16 years, or 20 if you count the youth levels," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I always tried to raise our tricolore flag as high as possible and I still want to win something."

The Italy captain won the World Cup in 2006 and a victory on Tuesday would secure their place in Brazil next year.

Buffon has set his sights on lifting the trophy again before the end of his career but insisted retirement was not something he was considering.

"It would be nice to win another World Cup," he added. "We do have the potential to do it, although clearly other nations have an even better chance.

"I would never give up on the Nazionale. I don't see why I should, unless it is a decision by the coach that I would accept without problems. I haven't the courage to give up and it'd be a shame to do so if I was still competitive."