Buffon praises Juventus' defensive effort

The 35-year-old celebrated his 500th Serie A appearance on Sunday and returned with another three points as Antonio Conte's side moved ahead of Roma at the top of table.

Juventus have only conceded 10 league goals this season and Buffon lauded his defensive unit after another shutout.

"We've been alert, cut down on individual errors and we're expressing ourselves very well," he said.

"After the sack-load of goals we conceded in 15 minutes against Fiorentina (lost 4-2), we needed these five games.

"It's an excellent platform for us ahead of Wednesday’s return to Champions League action."

Buffon also insisted he had no thoughts of retirement and felt he was in the best condition of his career.

"At my age you can't allow yourself the luxury of slipping up," he added. "I feel stronger than I did when I was a youngster and when I'm focused it's rare for me to get things wrong.

"But I need to keep showing that, otherwise it's probably best to call it a day.

"I was an adolescent when I started playing, I didn't have much of a beard.

"Now my beard's thicker and features a few more white hairs, but I've kept a bit of that positive craziness that has helped me over the years."