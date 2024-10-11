Bukayo Saka England injury update as Arsenal face anxious wait
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka suffered an injury to his right leg during England's 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley
Arsenal are facing a nervous wait on Bukayo Saka's fitness after the winger limped out of England's defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday night.
The Gunners forward was replaced in the 51st minute by Chelsea winger Noni Madueke after he went down on the turf following Greece's opening goal. The 23-year-old had initially pulled up when trying to deliver a cross.
Saka was holding his right hamstring in discomfort, although the exact nature of his injury is not yet known. So is he now a doubt for Arsenal's next league match?
Will Bukayo Saka be fit to play against Bournemouth?
England interim boss Lee Carsley gave an initial update on Saka following the full-time whistle at Wembley.
Carsley said: "He’s being assessed. Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, you can see he felt something in his leg."
England next face Finland on Sunday, with Saka due to undergo a scan on Friday, although there has been no word from the Three Lions camp so far over his availability for that game.
If Saka doesn't make the Carsley's matchday squad, Arsenal fans will face an anxious wait to see if he is able to return within a week, with the Gunners facing Bournemouth on Saturday October 19, in a 17:30 kick-off.
Although the results of the medical assessment remain unconfirmed, Arsenal and England fans hopes were raised after the game.
Saka was spotted walking through the media mixed zone following the game without assistance. However, the Arsenal forwards' movement could be described cautious at best.
Should Saka miss out against Finland, Carsley could hand a first start to Chelsea winger Madueke, who has replaced Saka as a substitute in the last two England games.
Arsenal are already without fellow talisman Martin Odegaard through injury, while Kai Havertz has also withdrawn from the Germany squad due to a knee injury, giving Mikel Arteta a number of selection headaches over the international break.
