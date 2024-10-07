England dealt nightmare injury blow before Nations League fixtures

By
published

England interim boss Lee Carsley will be sweating over the fitness of one of his key players ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich receives medical treatment during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Deutsche Bank Park on October 06, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
Harry Kane received treatment from the physios before coming off in Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane has made a flying start to the season again for Bayern Munich, netting five goals in six Bundesliga games, as well as four in two Champions League outings.

The England captain looks set for another prolific season domestically, having hit 44 goals in all competitions last season, despite Bayern’s failure to win any silverware. He will hope that elusive first trophy comes this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.