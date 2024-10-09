Bukayo Saka named as England captain to replace Harry Kane, by Three Lions legend

Bukayo Saka has been tipped to become England's next captain by a former Three Lions legend.

Saka, 23, already has 42 caps to his name and is quickly becoming a cult hero for his country. Having netted 12 goals for his country too, the Arsenal star is likely to become a regular for England over the next decade.

Kane is the current captain and has done so since Jordan Henderson's short-lived reign lasted just a year. Current boss Lee Carsley looks likely to allow the Bayern Munich man to continue his duties, but one ex-England star says he thinks Saka is the natural heir.

Bukayo Saka in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It wouldn't surprise me to see Saka as a future England captain too," said Alan Shearer, as he told Betfair recently.

"He's already captained Arsenal and because of his attitude, ability, and the way everyone looks up to him, that to me shows he has all the attributes to be an England captain.

“When your team needs you the most to pull something out of the bag, Saka can and does do that. I am 100% certain Saka could be a future England captain.

Who could challenge Bukayo Saka in his bid to become the next England captain?

Lee Carsley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Saka is only 23, his experience at international level cannot be understated. He made his debut back in 2020 but you feel as if there is only one other player who could be considered alongside the Gunners winger.

Jude Bellingham, aged 21, has 36 caps to his name and is already forging quite the career for himself at the very top level. A Real Madrid icon, Bellingham looks to be a natural-born leader, a man who his teammates can look to in big moments, much like he did this summer on countless occasions at Euro 2024.

“I had a text with Jude after the last squad after we’d named it, and he was obviously out,” Carsley said. “I have got a good relationship with Jude. He’s a player that I’m looking forward to working with."